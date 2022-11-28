Thousands of migrants are camped out in Mexico, waiting to rush the United States-Mexico border when the Title 42 public health authority — used to quickly remove illegal aliens — ends in a few weeks at the request of President Joe Biden’s administration.

This month, a federal judge struck down Title 42 — the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) authority first imposed by former President Trump in 2020 to allow Border Patrol agents to quickly remove illegal aliens arriving at the southern border.

Rather than appealing the judge’s decision, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asked the court for five weeks to wind down Title 42.

As a result, reports indicate that thousands of migrants are waiting in Juarez, Mexico, as well as Tijuana, Mexico, in camps for Title 42 to end in the coming weeks so they can get their chance to rush the southern border.

