A report in the New York Post Wednesday appears to confirm reporting by Breitbart News last October that then-Vice President Joe Biden met his son Hunter’s business associates from Kazakhstan at Café Milano in Washington, DC, despite earlier denials.

In August 2019, on the campaign trail in South Carolina, Biden told reporters: “I have never discussed, with my son or my brother or with anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses. Period.”

The new Post report casts further doubt on that claim.

In October 2020, Breitbart News revealed a photograph showing Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden with oligarch Kenes Rakishev of Kazakhstan, who had explored business ventures with the younger Biden.

As Breitbart News reported: “The photograph of the Bidens with Rakishev and [Kazakhstan’s former prime minister, Karim] Massimov appears to have been taken at Café Milano in Washington, D.C. The iconic restaurant’s logo appears on the drapes in the background (backwards in the photo). The date of the photograph is unknown.”

The Post reportnotes:

Joe Biden met with Ukrainian, Russian and Kazakhstani business associates of his son’s at a dinner in Washington, DC, while he was vice president, records on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop show. The dinner, on April 16, 2015, was held in the private “Garden Room” at Café Milano, a Georgetown institution whose catchphrase is: “Where the world’s most powerful people go.”

It is not clear whether that dinner meeting was the same one reported by Breitbart News, or whether there were similar ones.

But the date is crucial: the next day, April 17, 2015, the Post notes, was when Hunter Biden received an email from a senior member of the corrupt Ukrainian energy company, Burisma, thanking Hunter for introducing him to his father. The email was one of the most significant documents to emerge on Hunter Biden’s laptop last October.

