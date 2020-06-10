The Hill:

George W. Bush’s spokesman said Monday that The New York Times report that the former president won’t support President Trump’s reelection was “completely made up.”

Spokesman Freddy Ford told The Texas Tribune that the Times’s report, which cited people familiar with Bush’s thinking, was false, but that Bush will avoid speaking publicly on his 2020 presidential vote.

“This is completely made up,” Ford said. “He is retired from presidential politics and has not indicated how he will vote.”

The Times report also said Bush’s brother, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), who was one of Trump’s 2016 primary rivals, is unsure of how he will vote in the upcoming presidential election.

Read more at The Hill