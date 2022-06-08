Breitbart

Reports published on Tuesday indicate that an agreed-to sale of Radio Mambí, a Spanish-language talk radio station in Miami, to a George Soros-backed leftist group has prompted a potential mass exodus of its employees. TelevisaUnivisión, which owns Radio Mambí, is reportedly facing so much employee disgust from the sale that the conglomerate is offering key Radio Mambí personalities $120,000 bonuses (half paid once the Federal Communications Commission approves the sale, half once the leftist group takes over) to stay at the network. The buyer is a newly formed corporation called the “Latino Media Network” connected to several far-left radicals, including Soros himself. The network’s leaders have said that it aims to reach major markets nationwide – Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Chicago, Dallas, San Antonio, McAllen, Fresno, Las Vegas, and Miami – to combat Spanish-language “misinformation and disinformation.” In addition to the Soros ties, the network is run by Stephanie Valencia, a former Obama outreach director, and Jess Morales Rocketto, a left-wing pro-immigration activist. The investment group Lakestar Finance, directly affiliated with Soros Fund Management, reportedly funded the group and its attempt to purchase 18 Spanish-language radio stations, including Mambí. The sale of Radio Mambí has particularly outraged the Cuban exile community because of its historic status as a broadcaster sharing news of human rights violations by the Castro regime and voices opposing communism. The Media Research Center’s Jorge Bonilla first reported, citing unnamed sources, that Univision was offering Radio Mambí talent “$120K retention bonuses contingent upon staying through completion of the transfer to Soros-financed group.” The conservative site El American later reported that “some hosts” of the station would be uncomfortable continuing to work there under the banner of an entity so closely aligned with Soros and the Democrat Party and would not do so “even if they are offered $120,000 to stay.”

