Breitbart:

A Taliban commander told Russian state media on Wednesday that the new rulers of Afghanistan have plans for using the service dogs abandoned by President Joe Biden during his chaotic withdrawal from Kabul.

Murad Gazdiev, a correspondent for Russia’s RT.com, said he found most of the dog cages at the Kabul airport open and empty, with only a single “very scared and evidently traumatized” stray dog in evidence.

The chief Taliban officer at the Kabul airport claimed departing American soldiers let the dogs out of their cages, and the Taliban’s “Islamic Emirate” plans to catch them and make use of them.

EDITOR – For what? Taliban lies about everything. Lieing is endemic to Afghan culture. Working with a service dog is not like purchasing a gun and firing it. How would they even know the commands? No, the dogs will be used for target practice either immediately, or once it’s discovered they are not easy to work with.

Gazdiev advised those who wished to help save the dogs to email two senior Taliban jihadists with offers of assistance.

The Drive, an automotive and defense reporting site, noted the service dogs could be “valuable to the Taliban,” as they cost from $50,000 to $150,000 to train, especially for highly trained animals like bomb-sniffing dogs. Kabul Small Animal Rescue (KSAR), the American-led group that has been trying to get abandoned working dogs and animal companions out of Afghanistan, said in a Tuesday Facebook post that its efforts continue despite the perilous security situation.

If you would like to help save these dogs, write to @Zabehulah_M33 @suhailshaheen1



Both are senior Taliban representatives pic.twitter.com/ARpdcqpkS5 — Murad Gazdiev (@MuradGazdiev) September 1, 2021

