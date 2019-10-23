BREITBART:

The former national secretary of the Italian Radicals has confirmed his party received $298,000 in 2017 from George Soros’ Open Society foundations for the purpose of promoting international immigration.

Riccardo Magi, former secretary of Emma Bonino’s globalist Radical party and now deputy of +Europa, said that the financing came from the multi-billionaire “to promote a wide-ranging reform of Italian immigration laws through initiatives aimed at providing aid to immigrants and advancing their social well-being.”

In essence, Italian media reported, the funding was aimed at procuring the 90 thousand signatures necessary to guarantee the advance of an immigration bill titled “I was a stranger — humanity doing good.”

“Bossi-Fini,” Magi said in reference to Italy’s current immigration law, “has produced half a billion irregular workers in Italy. With our law, filed at the end of the last legislature but not yet tabled, we ask that there be regular entry channels, we want to reconcile supply and demand for labor.”