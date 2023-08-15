Report: Soros Foundation Looks to Grow Broader Global Influence

Open Society Foundations, the charity founded by billionaire George Soros, is ready to lessen its influence in Europe and pivot to a wider global presence.Reuters reports the international shift means a move away from work related to internal European affairs and focus on the region in the context of larger global issues, according to the email sent to employees and seen by the outlet.

The report says the email said: Ultimately, the new approved strategic direction provides for withdrawal and termination of large parts of our current work within the European Union, shifting our focus and allocation of resources to other parts of the world. This shift is not a reflection on past work and the many contributions by staff over the years, but rather a forward-looking decision rooted in future opportunities to make a significant impact.The foundation announced in June that 93-year-old financier Soros would hand over his $25 billion grant-making foundation to his son and heir Alex, as Breitbart News reported.

The internal email seen by Reuters did not detail how the foundation would shift its funding but a spokesperson said the group would continue to back civil society groups across Europe, including those working on E.U. external affairs while maintaining support for European Roma communities.

