Report: Soros-Backed New Orleans DA Carjacked by Armed Suspects

George Soros-backed Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams says he is just glad to be alive after he and his 78-year-old mother were reportedly carjacked Monday night around 10 p.m.WWLTV reported that Williams got out of the car when the suspects converged on it, and he urged his mother to get out as well.A surveillance camera captured audio of Williams speaking during the carjacking, saying, “Get out the car, mama. Let me get my mama out of the car.”Williams later told reporters, “This tells you that this can happen to anybody. Nobody is immune from crime. Nobody is immune from all sorts of crime.”

He added, “Right now, I’m just glad to still be in the land of the living. I’m glad that nobody squeezed the trigger last night. I’m glad that my mother was able to get out of that car and that she’s okay.”FOX News noted that George Soros donated $220,000 “to the Louisiana Justice and Public Safety PAC” when Williams was running for office in 2020. The PAC, in turn, ran ads against Williams’ political opponent.Williams campaigned on finding “alternatives to incarceration” for certain criminals and pursuing changes in the “unfair money bail system.”

