Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, the George Soros-backed prosecutor who has overseen a dramatic rise in crime in L.A., has appointed a radical chief of staff, Tiffany Townend Blacknell, who has a record of trashing police.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported that Blacknell had called for defunding police, and expressed indifference toward the suffering of L.A. residents who had been victims of the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020:

NEW: Per sources in LA DA office, DA George Gascon just announced former public defender Tiffiny Blacknell will be promoted to his chief of staff. Blacknell has called for abolishing prisons & defunding police. She called LAPD “barbarians” & an “occupying army”, & said “cry me a… pic.twitter.com/kERdnlC7kT December 15, 2023

