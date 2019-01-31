YORK DISPATCH:

Most York County police departments using body cameras agree the equipment is important to modern law enforcement, but some state and local officers are concerned about potentially expensive recurring costs.

The Washington Post published a story last week reporting police departments nationwide are now delaying or eliminating body camera programs because of annual recurring costs, specifically related to storage.

“… Storing all the data that (body cameras) collect — that cost is extraordinary,” Jim Pasco, executive director at the National Fraternal Order of Police, told the newspaper.

How it started: The body-camera movement has been a nationwide measure among police departments to improve accountability following a series of police-involved shootings and protests in response to them.

Approximately half of the nation’s 18,000 law enforcement agencies have some type of body-camera program, the Post reported, and many of them are in their pilot stages.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance, a branch of the U.S. Department of Justice, has given police departments about 340 grants worth nearly $70 million for the initial purchase of cameras, the Post added.

In York County, five departments have purchased such cameras, two of which were helped through grants:

York City Police Department. It received a $100,000 grant from WellSpan Health in 2016 for its body camera program, which currently has 79 cameras.

