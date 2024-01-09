Report: ‘Significant’ Concerns over Speaker Mike Johnson’s Ability to Deliver ‘Conservative Wins’

Reports suggest that House conservatives are increasingly fretting about Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-LA) inability to deliver conservative wins.

Speaker Johnson, the White House, and congressional leaders announced a spending deal framework on Sunday to fund the government for the rest of the year.

The spending deal would follow the spending levels as stipulated by the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), the debt ceiling deal struck by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Biden. Although the deal has some moderate cuts to the IRS budget among other things, it has rankled members of the House Freedom Caucus and conservatives in both chambers of Congress.

“It’s even worse than we thought. Don’t believe the spin. Once you break through typical Washington math, the true total programmatic spending level is $1.658 trillion — not $1.59 trillion. This is total failure,” the Freedom Caucus wrote.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wrote, “I am a NO to the Johnson Schumer budget deal. This $1.6 Trillion dollar budget agreement does nothing to secure the border, stop the invasion, or stop the weaponized government targeting Biden’s political enemies and innocent Americans. So much for the power of the purse!”

