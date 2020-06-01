NEWSMAX

The U.S. Secret Service was so concerned about the safety of President Donald Trump and his family that they were whisked into a bunker under the White House Friday night as protesters descended on the building. According to The New York Times, hundreds of people were gathering outside the White House gates Friday evening and the Secret Service and U.S. Park Police were growing concerned. A barrier near the Treasury Department building, which is next to the White House, was penetrated as people protested the killing of a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were rushed down to the Presidential Emergency Operations Center, which is also where former Vice President Dick Cheney was taken during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

