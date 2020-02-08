Military Times:

Numerous U.S troops were killed Saturday during a firefight in Afghanistan, according to the New York Times.

A military source, speaking to Military Times on the condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to talk to the media, said at least two members of the 7th Special Forces Group — operating in eastern Afghanistan — were killed and several others wounded.

U.S. officials told Military Times they could not immediately confirm reports about casualties. However, an official did say that the U.S. and Afghan forces conducting an operation in Nangarhar Province were engaged by direct fire on Saturday, according Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for U.S. Forces–Afghanistan.

“We are assessing the situation and will provide further updates as they become available,” he said in an emailed statement Saturday.