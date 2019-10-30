THE DAILY CALLER:

A Saudi national allegedly sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to the U.S. to help pay for then-President Barack Obama’s 2012 inauguration, court documents and campaign finance records reviewed by The Associated Press show.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Rahbani allegedly sent his donation to a Los Angeles-based middleman, venture capitalist Imaad Zuberi, the AP reported, based on those records. Zuberi also donated $900,000 to Donald Trump’s inauguration, leading prosecutors in New York’s Southern District to subpoena the president’s inaugural committee in February, ABC News reported.

One $100,000 donation from Rahbani allegedly funneled through Zuberi intended for Obama’s inaugural committee was marked “photos,” the AP reported Tuesday.