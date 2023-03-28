Digital billboards providing instructions for assembling a “survival kit” have begun to appear in Moscow, according to Russian media reports.

First published by the Telegram channel “Caution, Moscow” on Sunday, the video clip of a digital billboard telling citizens how to put together an emergency kit was reportedly officially posted by Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

“Contents of a survival kit: a first aid kit, hand or head flashlight and battery supplies, hunting matches, dry alcohol, gas, cell phone, radio, and battery supplies, utility knife, repair kit (threads, and needles, food and water supply (for a minimum of three days), disposable tableware, personal hygiene products, and a change of underwear,” the billboard reads, according to Newsweek.

At the end of the video clip, the billboard tells viewers to go to the ministry website for more information.

Citing local residents, Caution, Moscow reported that the billboard is instructing people on what to do “in case of chemical and nuclear attacks.”

