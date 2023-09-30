Report: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to Exit Democrat Primary, Run as Independent

Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will exit the Democrat party and run for president as an Independent, Mediaite reported Friday.Kennedy plans to announce his independent candidacy on October 9 in Pennsylvania, according to a text reviewed by Mediaite. Kennedy’s campaign also plans to launch “attack ads” against the Democrat National Committee (DNC) to “pave the way” for his announcement.A Kennedy campaign insider told the outlet that Kennedy “feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy, so an independent run is the only way to go.”The insider’s comments align with remarks Kennedy made publicly earlier this month. Kennedy claimed the DNC is “trying to make sure that I can’t participate at all in the political process, and so I’m going to keep all my options open,” when a South Carolina voter questioned him about the possibility of a third-party run as an independent.Kennedy confirmed a he will make a “major announcement” in Philadelphia on October 9 in a video statement posted online Friday. “I’m going to be in Philadelphia on October 9, to make a major announcement at the very birthplace of our nation,” Kennedy said. “I’m not going to tell you right now, exactly what that announcement will be. I can say, though, that if you’ve been waiting to come to one of my public events, this will be the one to come to.” He explained he would share his “path to the White House and how we can all participate in healing our nation.”

