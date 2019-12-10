THE DAILY CALLER:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts defended a major real estate company in the 1990s as activists urged the company to clean up toxic waste, The Washington Post reported, citing an over 20-year-old memo.

Warren wrote a memo in 1996 arguing that businesses faced the “risk of the unknown” from a growing threat of lawsuits waged against them from activists hoping to sue them into oblivion, the Monday report notes. The memo contrasts with the Democrat’s campaign against corporate greed.

“Environmental claims, product liability claims, and mass tort claims, for which we have currently only seen the tip of the iceberg, are multiplying against American businesses,” Warren wrote at the time. The eight-page memo was written on Harvard Law School letterhead.

Warren became one of the highest paid professors at Harvard in 1996, media reports show.

She was arguing that a different company should take responsible for the cleanup, Warren’s campaign told reporters.