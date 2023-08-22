Report Reveals Globalist Climate Organization’s Goal to Ban Meat, Dairy, and Private Vehicles In 14 US Cities by 2030

An exclusive report revealed that the global ringmasters and their Democrat allies are embarking on an expedited Marxist scheme to ensure you will have no choice but to enjoy bugs and public transportation in less than a decade. The Federalist on Saturday dropped this explosive story. 14 prominent American cities are part of a far-left climate organization headed by billionaire globalist “Mini” Mike Bloomberg that aims to abolish private vehicle ownership and wean their constituents off meat and dairy by 2030.

That is just SEVEN years away from now. The Federalist astutely notes that fully adopting these measures will lead to the deaths of innocent people. Mankind cannot survive on insects and vegetables alone.

