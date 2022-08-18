Sex between men appears to be the main factor driving the spread of monkeypox, new research suggests.

For months, public health experts have suggested that monkeypox is being spread primarily through skin to skin contact, as the establishment media continued in beating around the bush in its reporting of the illness, which is believed to have its origins in two sex raves in Europe — a theory Dr. David Heymann, a leading adviser to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), acknowledged in May.

“We know monkeypox can spread when there is close contact with the lesions of someone who is infected, and it looks like sexual contact has now amplified that transmission,” he said at the time.

In July, W.H.O. chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged gay and bisexual men to limit their number of sexual partners, as the vast majority of cases worldwide were among men who have sex with men.

