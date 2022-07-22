Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for governor of New York, was reportedly attacked at a campaign stop in Fairport, New York, by a man with a weapon on Thursday evening.

According to local news outlets:

They say Zeldin was giving a speech at the VFW on Macedon Center Road when a man got on stage, started yelling, “wrestled with him a bit, and pulled a blade out.” The alleged attacker was suppressed by AMVETS national Director Joe Chenelly.

The attacker climbed on stage while Zeldin was speaking, but the GOP nominee grabbed the attacker by the wrist and stopped him until several others assisted, according to Zeldin’s campaign. A video showing the attacker climbing onto the stage was posted to Twitter by witnesses shortly after it occurred.

Photos from the attack showed the attacker reportedly used a sharp weapon with holes for gripping purposes.

“After speaking on bail reform, someone just tried stabbing New York Governor candidate Lee Zeldin in Fairport NY,” one rally attendee tweeted.

