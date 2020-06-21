Breitbart:

TEL AVIV – In a surprising move, the details of which are only now emerging, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly came to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aid in blocking an Obama-led U.N. resolution against Israel in the waning days of his presidency.

The resolution called for a peace treaty between Israel and the Palestinians, catering primarily to the Palestinians and “very far from the [current] Trump plan,” a source said.

In December 2016, U.N. Security Council Resolution 2334 condemning Israeli settlements and designating the Western Wall and the Old City of Jerusalem as occupied Palestinian territory passed, with the U.S. abstaining instead of vetoing. The Jerusalem Post cited Israel’s Ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer, as saying he has evidence that the Obama administration pushed the resolution forward, something his American counterpart at the time, Dan Shapiro, denies.

Netanyahu appealed to then-president-elect Donald Trump to try to block Resolution 2334. During those efforts, an Israeli source told the Post this week, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon discovered that a second — potentially more explosive — anti-Israel resolution was on the way.

That resolution would have imposed parameters for a peace agreement that was bias towards the Palestinians and would include a Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders.

The transcripts of declassified phone conversations — obtained by Israeli daily Israel Hayom — between Trump’s former adviser Michael Flynn and Russia’s then-ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak, indicate that Netanyahu had convinced Putin to threaten a veto should the vote go forward and the Russian leader agreed. That being the case, the resolution was never put forward to the Security Council since it had no chance of passing.

