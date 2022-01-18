DAILY MAIL:

Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell had an ‘easy warmth’ around each other and may have dated in the past, a friend of the pair has claimed.

Euan Rellie, who is a New York-based, British investment banker, attended the University of Oxford with Maxwell, 60, and was a guest at dinner parties that she and her disgraced ex-boyfriend Jeffery Epstein hosted in the US.

He recalled being invited to Epstein’s New York home one evening and the disgraced socialite admitted that it was ‘for my friend Prince Andrew’.

And a former Palace police guard made similar claims. Paul Page said he and colleagues wondered if the Andrew and Maxwell were ‘intimate’ due to the frequency of her visits to the Palace.

Mr Rellie and Mr Page made the revelations during an interview with Ranvir Singh for the upcoming ITV documentary, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile.

Meanwhile, a former royalty protection officer claimed the Duke of York would ‘shout and scream’ if his teddy bear collection was knocked out of place by palace maids.

The former constable, who left the Metropolitan Police in 2007, was part of the elite Royal Protection Squad and had access to the Duke of York’s private residence.

He claimed that Andrew had a bed with ’50 or 60′ stuffed toys and maids were given a laminated picture so each bear could carefully be put back in its original position.

