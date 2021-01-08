Breitbart:

Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) was confronted and assaulted by a group of protesters Wednesday evening while he dined at a restaurant, according to police.

Local news reports stated that Wheeler was having dinner with a woman in the outdoor seating area of a northwest Portland restaurant when the protesters approached him.

I think you need to leave,” Mr. Wheeler told a protester who filmed the incident, according to footage shared to social media by a “Defund the Police” account.

BLM-antifa extremists confronted Portland mayor Ted Wheeler while he was dining out last night. Serial-riot arrestee Tracy Molina was part of the mob. Shortly after this video, he was punched. #antifa pic.twitter.com/hcVWJdJKcd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 7, 2021

More at Breitbart