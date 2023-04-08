No arrests were made Thursday night after a transgender mob assaulted former NCAA women’s swimming star Riley Gaines after she delivered a speech at San Francisco State University, in which she discussed saving women’s sports and highlighted her personal experience competing against biological male athlete Lia Thomas.

Authorities responded Thursday after Gaines was “ambushed” and “hit by a man wearing a dress” after delivering her speech at SFSU. Video shows the transgender mob shouting as authorities usher the former NCAA swimmer away from the danger.

One activist could be heard manically screaming, “Trans rights are human rights!” amid the chaos, and Gaines’ husband said his wife told him she was “hit multiple times by a guy in a dress.”

Gaines also took to social media and affirmed that she was “ambushed and physically hit twice by a man.”

READ MORE