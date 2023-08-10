Report: Planned Parenthood Opposes Child Marriage Ban in California

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood is opposing a proposed child marriage ban in California, Newsweek reported. “Dozens of survivors of forced or child marriages traveled to California’s state Capitol in Sacramento last month to protest the state’s existing laws. Dressed in wedding dresses with their wrists tied and mouths taped shut, they called on state lawmakers to finally outlaw the practice,” the report states. “California, a solidly Democratic state, was on track to be the first to pass an absolute ban on marriages for children under 18. But the legislative proposal was met with opposition from liberal organizations like Planned Parenthood, the Children’s Law Center and the American Civil Liberties Union.”Planned Parenthood is pushing back on the proposed ban because the organization is worried imposing an age requirement could eventually lead to laws limiting abortions for minors. The organization did not respond to Newsweek‘s request for comment.“Among their concerns is that a total ban on marriage of minors could be a slippery slope and impede constitutional rights or reproductive choices, including access to abortion,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

