Police are responding to an active shooting situation at the The Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill in Pittsburgh.

There are reports of MULTIPLE FATALITIES!

A man reportedly walked into the synagogue and opened fire during a Saturday service.

FOX News reported the shooter went to the third floor of the synagogue. Several worshippers were rescued from the lower floors.

RT reported: The shooter was reportedly wearing a green jacket, a blue shirt, and blue jeans. The radio chatter has cited his date of birth as September 4, 1972.

There are reports the shooter is a Nazi named Robert Bowers.

He hates President Trump and believes Trump is controlled by the Jews.