President Joe Biden’s Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg, reportedly flew on a taxpayer-funded jet from Washington, DC, to New York City before returning to D.C. several hours later, according to a calendar obtained by Americans for Public Trust (APT).

As Fox News reported:

On April 7, Buttigieg flew on a government jet operated by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C., to a small executive airport near New York City, according to internal agency calendars obtained by Americans for Public Trust (APT) and shared with Fox News Digital. Later that same day, Buttigieg returned to Washington, D.C., on the same jet, a Cessna Citation 560XL, to attend a White House meeting.

While in New York City, Buttigieg held a 40-minute meeting with American Civil Liberties Union president Deborah Archer and a 20-minute meeting with Department of Transportation (DOT) employees. Buttigieg also took an hour out of his schedule to conduct an interview with the hosts of The Breakfast Club radio program.

Just one day after his day trip to New York City, he traveled back to the city again, but this time on a commercial airline. During his second visit, Buttigieg attended a convention held by the Al Sharpton-founded National Action Network and appeared on The View before returning to D.C. via train later that evening.

A last-minute meeting at the White House interrupted Buttigieg’s pre-planned two-day trip to New York City, according to a DOT spokesperson. The agency spokesperson also claimed that the $228 spent on the government-funded jet was the most cost-effective transportation.

