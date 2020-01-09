BREITBART:

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reportedly came up with the idea of withholding the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump from the Senate by watching CNN, according to Time magazine.

Time reported Thursday that Pelosi was inspired by an on-air suggestion from John Dean, the disgraced former White House counsel for President Richard Nixon who went to federal prison for his role in the Watergate cover-up and is a frequent CNN guest today.

Time report by Molly Ball (via Byron York of the Washington Examiner) says:

Pelosi, according to an aide, had been mulling the tactic since she heard former Nixon White House counsel John Dean float the idea on CNN on Dec. 5. In the committee meeting, she added that she believed McConnell would be motivated to move. “Somebody said to me today that he may not even take up what we send. [But] then [Trump] will never be vindicated,” she said, according to the aide in the room. “He will be impeached forever. Forever. No matter what the Senate does.”

The following day, Pelosi presided over the floor vote on impeachment, wearing a striking black suit to project solemnity, accessorized with a large gold brooch of the Mace of the Republic, a symbol of the House. When scattered cheers broke out inside the chamber after the first article was approved, she sternly and silently shushed them with a glare and a sharp gesture. After the vote, she announced that she did not plan to transmit the articles right away, saying she could not determine how to appoint House impeachment managers until the Senate decides on its rules for the trial.