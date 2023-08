Over 800 people are missing in the aftermath of the wildfires in Hawaii’s Maui, as the death toll reaches 115.

As of Monday night, first responders had searched all single-story residences and are now moving to “multi-story residential and commercial properties.”

“The most up-to-date fatality numbers and identification information are included in the Maui Police Department’s daily press release, anticipated to be issued by 6 p.m. daily,” Monday evening’s update posted by the county read.

More here.