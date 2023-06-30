Breitbart

President Joe Biden, who is reportedly “consumed” with his son Hunter’s scandals, allegedly angrily dismisses White House aides who believe Hunter Biden’s controversial history might politically hurt his father. “It’s consumed him,” a person close to the president told NBC News. According to the network’s report, the president “resents” any suggestion of a degree of separation between the two men, one a lifelong politician, the other a Yale Law-trained lobbyist with a history of earning money in sectors in which he has little to no experience. In recent days, White House aides reportedly tried to speak with Joe Biden about the continual drip drop of damning evidence streaming from Hunter Biden’s foreign business transactions, but NBC News sources report Joe Biden’s response was “outright angry” towards anyone who would challenge him on the subject. Joe Biden reportedly told one aide, “Hands off my family.” The disagreement between the president and his aides about the “optics” apparently is an ongoing issue. “Those close to the president have given up trying, even in the most gingerly of ways, to explain to him the potential political fallout,” NBC News reported.

