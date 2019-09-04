TOWNHALL:

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband reportedly wants a divorce after court filings allege that she had an affair with Democratic political consultant Tim Mynett.

The Minnesota Democrat reportedly split from her husband, Ahmed Hirsi, in March, and wanted him to divorce her because she did not want to go through the paperwork, according to The New York Post. He denied her request.

The husband allegedly changed his mind after Tim Mynett’s wife last week filed bombshell divorce papers claiming her spouse was having an affair with the Somali-born US representative — with Hirsi said to be angry he had been made to look the fool by the allegations of an extramarital affair.

“I’m surprised he hasn’t filed already,” the source told The Post, adding that Hirsi was “very confused” in the wake of the bombshell allegations but still loved his wife and was reluctant to expose their three children to a public divorce battle.

The freshman congresswoman, 37, insisted she and Hirsi, 39, were still together and denied the charge she was dating Mynett in an interview with CBS affiliate WCCO on the day of the Aug. 27 report.

But the pair have been living apart since March — around the same time she was spotted having dinner with Mynett at a California restaurant — with Omar moving into a luxury condo in downtown Minneapolis and their split an “open secret” in town, the source said.