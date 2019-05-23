THE FREE BEACON:

Former President Barack Obama wants to beat the book sales of his wife Michelle’s bestselling memoir when he publishes his own and even dings her for using a ghostwriter, according to a new report.

Obama, who has already written two memoirs, is trying to finish his third, which will reportedly cover his political career from 2004 to the present. Following the smashing success of Michelle Obama’s Becoming, which has sold more than 10 million copies and could wind up the bestselling political memoir ever, Obama is feeling pressure to beat her, The Atlantic reports:

The writing has been going more slowly than he’d expected, and according to several people who have spoken with him, the 44th president is feeling competitive with his wife, whose own book, Becoming, was the biggest release of 2018 and is on track to be the best-selling memoir in history. Speaking on the condition of anonymity, like others in this story, these sources note he’ll occasionally point out in conversation that he’s writing this book himself, while Michelle used a ghostwriter.

It’s not out of character for the famously competitive Obama, who in 2018 repeatedly demanded credit for the nation’s robust economy under President Donald Trump.