Former President Barack Obama is reportedly telling wealthy donors behind the scenes presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is a formidable contender and could win the White House in 2020.

In recent months, Obama has talked up Warren to donors who are concerned by her constant targeting of Wall Street and the donor class, according to The Hill. Warren’s campaign has shunned taking contributions from high-dollar donors and Democrat bundlers, breaking with her past fundraising activities when she took money from donors for her 2018 Senate campaign.

Obama has reportedly said if she becomes the nominee to take on President Donald Trump, the party must come together to support her.

“He’s asked all of the candidates who have sought his advice three questions: Is your family behind you? Why you? And why now? She checked the box for all,” an unnamed Obama ally told The Hill. “I think he feels licensed to give an opinion on her because he’s ‘hired’ her.”