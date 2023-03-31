The New York Police Department (NYPD) told every member of its force to report in full uniform on Friday morning as a “precautionary measure” following the indictment of former President Donald Trump, the Hill reported.

“All uniformed members of the New York City Police Department are to show up in uniform as of 0700 hours on 03-31-2023 as a precautionary measure,” a spokesperson said in a statement Thursday night.

The NYPD states on its website that it employs 36,000 officers and 19,000 civilian employees.

Workers previously were seen unloading steel barricades from a New York Police Department truck on March 20 outside the Manhattan Criminal Court and the Manhattan district attorney’s offices after Trump predicted he was soon to be arrested and called on his supporters to protest.

READ MORE