A plan by New York City officials to house thousands of border crossers, most arriving on buses sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), in about 6,000 luxury hotel rooms may cost taxpayers more than $300 million.

For weeks, Abbott has sent buses filled with border crossers to New York City — the nation’s largest sanctuary city that shields and protects illegal aliens from arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

As the city’s homeless shelter system fills up, officials are looking to house thousands of arriving border crossers in about 6,000 luxury hotel rooms at the Row NYC on 8th Avenue as well as the Skyline Hotel on 10th Avenue.

The cost, according to the New York Post, may exceed $300 million.

“… providing the 5,800 hotel rooms could add an unexpected $312.6 million in new spending to the city budget — and that’s before tallying other costs, like providing food and medical care,” the Post reports.

