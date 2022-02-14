BREITBART:

A Queens man who has tallied 44 arrests in his life was charged Thursday for the brutal November mugging of a Thai woman, which took place on a subway platform in Manhattan, according to reports.

The accused, Kevin Douglas, 40, has been charged with second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, and third-degree robbery, said the New York Police Department (NYPD), according to the New York Post. When he was arrested Thursday, he was already jailed for another alleged incident the same day of the subway attack.

