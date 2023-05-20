A New York State Assemblyman is calling on the state’s attorney general to investigate a non-profit group and its CEO over claims the group lied about homeless veterans being displaced from hotels for migrants, according to a local news outlet. The New York Post originally reported the group’s claims which were later alleged to be a hoax.

New York State Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson (D-Newburg) called on the state’s attorney general to investigate the Yerik Israel Tooney (YIT) Foundation and CEO Sharon Toney-Finch, the Mid Hudson News reported.

“The recent arrival of asylum seekers in the Town of Newburgh has caused disruption enough without the additional outrage generated by Toney-Finch’s lies,” Jacobson told the local newspaper.

Breitbart News reported on the claims by YIT’s CEO Toney-Finch in an article published by the New York Post. Toney-Finch claimed she received a call from a group of veterans being displaced from their hotels to make room for migrants being bused to the area from New York City.

Toney Foundation, told the New York Post, “Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what’s going on with the immigrants.”

