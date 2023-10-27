Report: New York Jews Warned to Avoid Pro-Palestinian Protest Near Famous Jewish Neighborhood

Jews were urged to avoid a pro-Palestinian protest scheduled for Saturday afternoon near Crown Heights, Brooklyn–a neighborhood with a significant Hasidic Jewish population and the location of Chabad-Lubavitch’s headquarters–according to a report.“Jews should definitely avoid the area,” an unnamed “security source” said in an interview with COLlive. “There’s no intel at this time in which direction the protest will head. Locals should definitely stay away from Eastern Parkway in that area.”

“In addition, there is a Veteran’s Parade scheduled to march on Eastern Parkway on Saturday morning from Bedford Avenue until Grand Army Plaza,” the article’s source added.The protest, which is being dubbed “Flood Brooklyn For Gaza,” is slated for 3:00 PM at the Brooklyn Museum in Crown Heights. The event, which falls on Shabbat–the Jewish day of rest–is expected to attract hundreds of Palestinian supporters. Such protests have taken place around the world in support of Gaza in the wake of Hamas’s shocking terror attack on Israel, which left 1,300 dead. Additionally, over 100 Israelis were also kidnapped to Gaza — including women, children, and the elderly.

READ MORE