REPORT: New Jersey Gambling Boom Hurting State’s Economy

The gambling boom in the state of New Jersey has been hurting the state’s economy, a new study has shown.Last year, sports betting and internet gambling set new records in the Garden State, earning more than $171.5 million in revenue from online table games and slot machines. In comparison, the casinos and horse tracks took an estimated $1.62 billion in horse betting revenue. Despite the impressive gains, new research shows that the upside has just as steep of an upside.“New Jersey, which led the charge for mobile sports betting’s legalization, has received hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes from the sector. But economists cautioned that the cost of higher problem gambling rates could be ‘roughly equal’ to the state’s takings,” reported The Guardian.

