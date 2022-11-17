A television reporter reportedly has been suspended after breaking a story — which was retracted hours later — about the Oct. 28 hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul.

NBC News suspended Miguel Almaguer pending an internal investigation, The Daily Beast reported Monday.

Almaguer’s report aired Nov. 4 on NBC’s “Today” show.

In it, the reporter quoted unnamed sources as saying police were told it was a “high-priority call,” but they were not fully aware that Pelosi was in danger when they showed up in response to his 911 call around 2:30 a.m.

“After a ‘knock and announce,’ the front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi,” Almaguer reported. “The 82-year-old did not immediately declare an emergency or try to leave his home but instead began walking several feet back into the foyer toward the assailant and away from police. It’s unclear if the 82-year-old was already injured or what his mental state was, say sources.”

It wasn’t until after he had opened the door to police that Pelosi struggled with his alleged assailant, identified as David DePape, and was hit in the head with a hammer, the report said.

Within hours, Almaguer’s report was removed from NBC News platforms, according to Fox News. The network issued an editor’s note on its website that said, “This piece has been removed from publication because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards.”

According to TheBlaze, that statement only raised more questions. “The network … did not explain what about the report failed to meet its editorial standards, nor did the company explain how the story managed to air if the story did not go through proper vetting channels.”

The Daily Beast noted that the report, which appeared to contradict previous claims from officials, caused a stir among “right-wing media figures,” who “immediately took the report and its retraction as proof of a politically motivated cover-up—after a week of grasping at various conspiracy theories to dismiss the assault, which left Pelosi with a cracked skull.”

