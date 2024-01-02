Report: Nation’s Capital Recorded More Homicides in 2023 than Any Year Since 1997

The nation’s capital recorded more homicides in 2023 than any year since 1997, marking the fifth-highest murder rate among the nation’s biggest cities, according to a report.The Washington Post reported Monday that 274 people were confirmed victims in 2023, with 19 of them children and young teenagers.The rate of homicides was 40 per 100,000 residents. In 1997, 302 people were killed.

D.C. came in only behind New Orleans, Cleveland, Baltimore, and Memphis, but ahead of New York and Chicago, according to the report.

Every ward in D.C. experienced homicides with most enduring “significant overall increases in violent crime,” according to the report.

There was an arrest by late November in only 75 cases.

In those cases, nearly half was due to an “argument.” At least 12 cases were domestic disputes, eight were robberies and five were neighborhood conflicts.

