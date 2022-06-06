Breitbart

Police and immigration officials allowed a nearly 10,000-strong migrant caravan to cross the country’s southern border and head to the United States, an organizer told Fox News. The group departed without government resistance from Tapachula in southern Mexico on Monday. A group of approximately 9,500 migrants crossed the border between Guatemala and Mexico with plans to head to the United States, an organizer of the group told Fox News. The group consists mainly of migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. “We consider we are around 9,500, it measures 51/2 km from the start to the end, people keep on joining, in the first police check there were approx 100-150 national guard, INM, state police and let us through freely,” caravan’s organizer Luis Villagran told Fox News. The migrants are counting on President Joe Biden to cancel the Title 42 coronavirus protection protocol put in place during the Trump administration. “He promised the Haitian community he will help them,” migrants told Fox News on Friday. “He will recall Title 42. He will help us have real asylum.” “Now we need him to keep his promise,” a Haitian migrant stated. However, some migrants clearly are coming for economic opportunity and not for a valid asylum claim.

