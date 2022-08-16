Attorney General Merrick Garland reportedly waited weeks to approve the search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago private residence.

While the establishment media suggested “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI” sought in the raid of Mar-a-Lago, it took weeks for Garland to make up his mind on whether to approve the warrant, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

“The decision had been the subject of weeks of meetings between senior Justice Department and FBI officials, the people said,” the Journal reported. “The warrant allowed agents last Monday to seize classified information and other presidential material from Mar-a-Lago.”

After the raid and significant public pressure, the Justice Department filed a motion in court to release the FBI’s property receipt of the 28 inventory items federal agents seized. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart agreed to make the search warrant public the next day.

