Remember a couple of weeks ago when all the Buccaneers fans were causing another Covid outbreak because of their maskless Super Bowl celebrating?

Yeah, apparently that did not happen.

Two weeks after the media departed their D.C. and New York enclaves to poison America’s biggest sporting event with their doomsaying alarmism, it now appears as though absolutely none of their foul prophecies came to pass.

Here is data from Hillsborough County, Florida, which is where the Super Bowl was held. Two weeks is the established timeframe for determining whether a coronavirus outbreak occurred. Two weeks after the Super Bowl, there is no evidence of an outbreak.

Well everyone. It’s time.



It’s officially been two weeks since the single worst thing that’s ever happened to experts & media…maskless Super Bowl Celebrations



They’ve been wrong SO many times…surely THIS is the time a huge maskless gathering becomes a “superspreader”



Oof pic.twitter.com/NX184cnFQo — IM (@ianmSC) February 21, 2021

Additional tracking data from Hillsborough County shows that the number of cases over the last week is trending down. Other data shows a 9.49% decrease in the number of cases from February 8 to February 15, one week after the Super Bowl. A larger timeframe, from January 25 to February 20, which encompasses the two weeks before the Super Bowl and the two-week incubation period after the game, shows a 20.3% decline in the number of cases.

You’ll remember, the media freakout over maskless Super Bowl celebrations was such that CNN’s Randi Kaye actually called the police (the police are good again?) to snitch on fans who were partying without masks.

