BREITBART:

An Illinois man, who was free on bond, is facing two counts of first-degree murder after authorities discovered his parents’ bodies with fatal gunshot wounds at a senior living facility in Chicago on Sunday night.

Authorities allege Ocie Banks Jr, 33, of Berwyn — about ten miles west of Chicago — murdered his 61-year-old mother, Sheila Banks, and his 79-year-old father, Ocie Banks Sr, CBS Chicago reported. During a welfare check at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, authorities discovered Sheila with a gunshot wound to the head and Ocie Sr. with multiple gunshot wounds at Sheila’s apartment in the 1000 block of Chicago’s West Montrose Ave., police said. Ocie Sr. sustained facial trauma as well, ABC Chicago noted.

Assistant State Attorney James Murphy said Ocie Jr. drove Ocie Sr. to a card party at Sheila’s apartment on Friday, noting that Sheila already had a pair of neighbors over by the time the two men arrived, according to surveillance footage, CWB reported.

Though Sheila and Ocie Sr. did not reside together, their family said they were still married and spent plenty of time with one another, ABC Chicago said.

