Report: Man Accused of Beheading Woman Is an Illegal Alien Previously Convicted of Child Rape

A man accused of beheading a woman in broad daylight in San Carlos, California, last week is an illegal alien who overstayed his tourist visa years ago, a local report states.

Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested and charged after San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said he beheaded his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Karina Castro outside her apartment building.

Police said Landaeta decapitated Castro with a Samurai sword. Castro was the mother of two young daughters — a seven-year-old and a one-year-old. Castro’s family has started a GoFundMe for her two daughters.

According to the San Mateo Observer, Landaeta is an illegal alien who has been living in the United States for years, with a criminal record, without having been deported:

Immigration sources confirm that Jose Solano Landaeta, the suspect who beheaded a 27 year old mother of two in a San Carlos, CA neighborhood September 8th, was in the United States illegally. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33 from Venezuela, entered the country on a tourist visa about ten years ago, say ICE sources. He never left. [Emphasis added]

California enforces a strict sanctuary state law that prevents local law enforcement from turning criminal illegal aliens over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

READ MORE

Join now!

You may like these posts