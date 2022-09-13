A man accused of beheading a woman in broad daylight in San Carlos, California, last week is an illegal alien who overstayed his tourist visa years ago, a local report states.

Jose Rafael Solano Landaeta, 33, was arrested and charged after San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said he beheaded his ex-girlfriend, 27-year-old Karina Castro outside her apartment building.

Police said Landaeta decapitated Castro with a Samurai sword. Castro was the mother of two young daughters — a seven-year-old and a one-year-old. Castro’s family has started a GoFundMe for her two daughters.

According to the San Mateo Observer, Landaeta is an illegal alien who has been living in the United States for years, with a criminal record, without having been deported:

Immigration sources confirm that Jose Solano Landaeta, the suspect who beheaded a 27 year old mother of two in a San Carlos, CA neighborhood September 8th, was in the United States illegally. Jose Solano Landaeta, 33 from Venezuela, entered the country on a tourist visa about ten years ago, say ICE sources. He never left. [Emphasis added]

California enforces a strict sanctuary state law that prevents local law enforcement from turning criminal illegal aliens over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

