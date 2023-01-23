The suspect in Saturday night’s Lunar New Year celebration shooting in Torrance, CA, was found dead in a white cargo van, according to the Los Angeles Times. Police believe the death was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the Times, a white van that law enforcement thought might be connected with the suspect was located in a strip mall parking lot in Torrance, California.

Officers attempted to pull the van over at about 10 a.m. Sunday, but the suspect — who was reportedly driving the van — allegedly shot himself before he could be apprehended.

SWAT officers made entrance into the van around 1 p.m. and found the deceased suspect.

CNN reports that investigators are working to be sure the deceased individual is the Lunar New Year celebration shooting suspect.

Breitbart News reported that ten people were killed in the Lunar New Year attack, and police were looking for a “male Asian suspect.”

