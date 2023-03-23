Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, reviews of the company’s internal practices have revealed that loans to insiders tripled to $219 million before the bank failed.

Bloomberg reports that last month, Silicon Valley Bank failed as a result of a $42 billion bank run from investors and depositors. The bank’s internal problems have come to light due to the collapse, and regulators are starting to look closely at the bank’s operations before its demise.

The bank’s lending practices toward insiders, such as its own officers, directors, and principal shareholders, are one area that has received attention. According to government data, loans to insiders more than tripled from the third quarter of 2022 to $219 million in the last three months of the year. Since at least two decades ago, this amount represents a record dollar amount of loans given to insiders.

While there are no allegations of wrongdoing in connection with the insider loans, the Federal Reserve and Congress’ investigation into Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, the biggest U.S. bank failure in more than a decade, may bring attention to the surge in lending to high-ranking individuals. On March 10, the bank was taken over by authorities, and SVB Financial Group, the bank’s parent company, declared bankruptcy.

READ MORE