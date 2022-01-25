BREITBART:

A homeless woman threatened to steal an infant girl from her grandmother in Venice, California, Wednesday morning before hurling coffee in the baby’s face, according to the family.

Katy Gross, the mother of nine-month-old Gilda, told KTLA the incident was her “worst nightmare.”

She explained that her mother was taking Gilda to a playground when the homeless woman engaged them on the Venice Boardwalk at around 9:30 a.m.

“The woman came up behind her and said, ‘You! Give me that baby, give me that baby,’” Gross said.

