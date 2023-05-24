Breitbart

A man identified as Jordan Neely’s uncle was reportedly arrested Monday while allegedly having stolen credit cards in his possession. According to the Daily Mail, the news comes one day after he said there should be no plea deal for the veteran accused of putting his nephew, a mentally ill homeless man, in a deadly chokehold.

The Mail report continued: Christopher Neely was arrested late Monday night after running away from a police pickpocket team that confronted him at the Port Authority bus terminal in Manhattan, police sources said. He was wanted for a string of larcenies in Manhattan when he was approached. After police caught up with him, Neely was found with several credit and debit cards baring other people’s names, including at least one that was reportedly stolen during a prior pickpocket. He was also carrying a gravity knife, sources said.

When speaking with officers, he apparently identified himself as Jordan Neely’s uncle. The younger man died on May 1 during an incident on a subway train in Lower Manhattan. The suspect’s charges include criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, bail jumping, and unlawful possession of a weapon, the Mail article said, adding the 44-year-old Neely has more than 70 prior arrests along with two active warrants.

